Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

