Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 11,470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

