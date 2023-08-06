Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $19.00

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 206.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

