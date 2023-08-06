Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $73.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.
Rogers Communications Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
