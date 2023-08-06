Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $73.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

