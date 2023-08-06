Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Target Price at $23.44

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.02 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,613,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,434,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,613,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,005,296 shares of company stock valued at $65,597,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.