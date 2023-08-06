Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,050.33

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 988.50 ($12.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 885.40 ($11.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 850.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.69.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,382.02%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

