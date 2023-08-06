Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Position Lessened by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,693,000 after buying an additional 169,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 2.34%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

