BTIG Research Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $44.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 1,553,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Fiverr International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

