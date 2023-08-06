BTIG Research Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.52.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 92.78%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,130,585.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,527 shares of company stock worth $43,961,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

