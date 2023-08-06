BTIG Research Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $86.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.42. 521,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,565. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

