Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.71. 1,664,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reissued an initiates rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

