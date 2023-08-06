Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.42.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CZR opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $71,520,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.