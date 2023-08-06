Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

