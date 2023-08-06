Camden National Bank Takes $252,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.35 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

