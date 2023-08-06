Campbell Wealth Management Buys 413 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $246.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.