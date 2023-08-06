Campbell Wealth Management Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

