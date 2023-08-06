Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,310,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGG opened at $96.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

