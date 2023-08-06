Campbell Wealth Management Sells 1,090 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.