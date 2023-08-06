Canaccord Genuity Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.3 %

HUBS traded down $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $483.69. 1,217,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,711. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.11.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

