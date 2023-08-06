Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Boosted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 8.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.39% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $842,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,623,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. 1,991,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,017. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

