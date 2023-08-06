Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $113.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.