Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $52,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $2,652,955. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE:COF opened at $113.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

