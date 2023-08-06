Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $320.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $287.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average is $235.89.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

