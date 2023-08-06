Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $46.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,351,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,987,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.