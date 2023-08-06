Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

CG stock opened at C$8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.2638611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

