Chandler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 11.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. The company had a trading volume of 461,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

