Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

