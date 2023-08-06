Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

