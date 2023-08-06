Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.