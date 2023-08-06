Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

