Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS.
Clarivate Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE CLVT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.
Institutional Trading of Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.