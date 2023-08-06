Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $193,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.