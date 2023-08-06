Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:NET opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,590 shares of company stock worth $37,153,287. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

