Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

HSY stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

