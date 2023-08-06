Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

