Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

