Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 122,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

