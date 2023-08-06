Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA opened at $268.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.68.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.