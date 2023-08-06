Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $54,560,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $363,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

