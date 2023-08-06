Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

