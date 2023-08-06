Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider David Gosnell acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($138,657.08). 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

