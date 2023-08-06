Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Raised to $92.70

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.40 to $92.70 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.