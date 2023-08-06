Coinmetro Token (XCM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $288.74

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $288.74 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.66154477 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $203.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

