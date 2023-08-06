Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 103,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 734.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

