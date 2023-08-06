Compound Market Cap Hits $455.08 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $58.40 or 0.00201188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $455.08 million and approximately $92.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,932 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,792,865.45874516 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.30104266 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 376 active market(s) with $127,110,924.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

