Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,743,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $40,117,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $18,629,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

