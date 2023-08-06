Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

