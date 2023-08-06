Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 5,082 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

