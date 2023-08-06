Cosmos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.35 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00029160 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $59.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

