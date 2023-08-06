Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,411 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.