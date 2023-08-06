CPR Investments Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 13.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.19. 5,326,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,045. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.